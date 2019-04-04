Crespo, Rafael "Ralph" Angel

Rafael "Ralph" Angel Crespo, 60 of New Haven died peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Fatima Graciela Neira Crespo. Ralph was born in Chicago, IL on April 29, 1958, a son of the late Domingo and Francisca Montañez Crespo, grew up in the Bronx, NY, and had resided in New Haven for the past thirty nine years. Ralph served as a police officer for the New York City Police Dept. for ten years before moving to New Haven in 1980. He worked as a head custodian for the City of New Haven, Dept. of Education for twenty years until retiring in 2012. Ralph is also survived by six daughters, Zoraida Crespo of Bridgeport, Jenny Quiles and Gladys Marie Quiles of San Juan, PR, Luz Marie (Rick) Panis and Briana Crespo of New Haven, and Brunilda Crespo of Florida, four sons, Angel Rafael Crespo of Willimantic, Rafael Angel Crespo, Jr. and Eduardo Rafael Crespo of New Haven, and Andrew Rafael Crespo of Watertown, two sisters, Rosa Maria Crespo and her husband Frank Alvarez of Vega Baja, PR and Aida Crespo of New Haven, one brother, Orlando Crespo of Vega Baja, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOUS. Everyone is invited to go directly to St. Anthony Church, 70 Washington Ave., New Haven on Saturday, April 6th for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019