|
|
D'Amato, Rafaela "Raye" Ferraiuolo
Rafaela "Raye" Ferraiuolo D'Amato, 85 of East Haven died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John G. Ferraiuolo. Raye was born in New Haven on March 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Bonaventura and Anna D'Amato and was a lifelong East Haven resident. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Vincent DePaul Church. Raye is survived by her daughter Sandra (Steven) Esposito of East Haven, her son John G. (Elizabeth) Ferraiuolo of Wallingford, two sisters, Virginia (Ronald) Cosenza and Ann Marie Angelicola of North Haven, four grandchildren, Courtney (Juma) Alexander, Steven C. Esposito, Nicholas (Ashley) Ferraiuolo and Erika Ferraiuolo, and four great-grandchildren, Johnny and Genesis Alexander, Draco Esposito and Mackenzie Ferraiuolo. Raye's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 6th from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, St. Vincent DePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Raye's name may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511 or online at [email protected]
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020