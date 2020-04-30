|
Myjak, Rafaelle (Baldino)
Rafaelle (Baldino) Myjak, 93, of East Haven and Branford passed away April 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born December 1, 1926 in New Haven to James and Julia (Arcucci) Baldino. Rafaelle is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Julia Palmer (Anthony DePaola) of Branford and two granddaughters, Samantha Cronin (Michael Jr.) and Erica Palmer along with one great-grandson, Michael Cronin III whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Anthony Myjak and two brothers, Frank "Chet" Crisafi and Vincent Baldino.
Rae was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend known for her Italian cooking, baking, and beautiful Christmas cookie trays. She especially loved gardening outdoors, her animal friends, and was an avid fan of the Yankees, Giants, and UCONN Women's Basketball team. She was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, and enjoyed music and watching her favorite TV shows. Her family grieves her loss but takes comfort knowing she is with her loving husband Tony once again.
We would like to extend a special thank you to all those who helped care for her over the years, and to Yale New Haven Hospital who took extra special care of her in her final days. In honor of Rae's beautiful life, please enjoy a cup of coffee in her honor today. And as Rae would say, "it is never goodbye, it is so long!"
If you wish to make a donation, please send to the Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut, North Haven, CT.
A private family viewing will take place at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, followed by a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletwon Ave. in North Haven on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. If friends and family wish to pay their respects, all are welcome at All Saints Cemetery. At the cemetery, all will be responsible for wearing masks and for distancing from one another.
Published in The New Haven Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020