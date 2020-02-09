New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
New Haven, CT
Raffaela "Rae" Andrews


1939 - 2020
Raffaela "Rae" Andrews Obituary
Andrews, Raffaela "Rae"
Raffaela "Rae" Mascola Andrews, 80, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Leslie J. Andrews. Rae was born in New Haven on October 9, 1939 and was the daughter of the late James N. and Diana Bonito Mascola. She had worked as a crossing guard for the City of New Haven for 46 years. Rae enjoyed her frequent trips to the casino, was a very active parishioner of St. Francis Church, New Haven and truly enjoyed her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Loving mother of Sherri Vollero (Steven) and Lori Andrews. Devoted Meme to Steven and Sierra Vollero. Beloved sister of Annmarie Russo (Donald). Beloved aunt of Donald James Russo and his fiancé Lisa Magistro. Also survived by her two lifelong friends Mackie Martorelli and Theresa Brockett. The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church, New Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2020
