Puglia, Raffaela "Rae"

Raffaela "Rae" Puglia, 88, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. She was the beloved and devoted wife of 66 years to the late Pasquale Puglia, Sr. Rae was born in New Haven on May 16, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Jennie Gargano Paolillo. She enjoyed watching UCONN Women's Basketball, the New York Yankees, Family Feud with Steve Harvey and anything on The Hallmark Channel. Rae's greatest joy was making a home and caring for her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Michael (Deborah) Puglia and Pasquale (Patricia) Puglia Jr. Grandmother of Michael (Kelly) Puglia, Pasquale (Stacey) Puglia III, Anthony Puglia, Elyse (Andrew) Gaudio and Alyssa (fiancé Steven Anastasi) Puglia. Great-grandmother of Theresa Rose Puglia, Pasquale Cosino Puglia and Gennara Anaraffaela Puglia. Sister of Marianna (Walter) LeVasseur and the late Vincent Paolillo. Sister-in-law of Dolly Paolillo and the late Lucy and Salvatore Puglia. Aunt of Maria Laudano, JoAnne (Jeff) Heintz, Lisa Puglia and Linda D'Onofrio. Also predeceased by an infant son Pasquale Puglia Jr. The family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" for the excellent care and comfort provided by the nursing and hospice staff at Masonicare Health Center. .

The visiting hours will be Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pio of Pietrelcina at Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Notre Dame Alumni Mother's Scholarship, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019