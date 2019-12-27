New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Resources
Raffaela Viscuso


1927 - 2019
Raffaela Viscuso Obituary
Viscuso, Raffaela
Raffaela Langello Viscuso 92, of Hamden formerly of New Haven beloved wife of 70 years to Gennaro Viscuso passed away on December 27, 2019 at her home. Loving mother of Marie (Anthony) Santore of North Haven and Dominic Viscuso of East Haven. Grandmother of Tonianne Cusano, Mark Santore, David (Katherine) Santore, Dominque Viscuso and Joseph (Marcello) Mancuso Viscuso. Great grandmother of Leah Goodwin and Miya and Starr Cusano. Sister of Ann Gargano of North Haven and the late Mary Cicarelli and Anthony, Andrew and Gennaro Langello. Raffaela was born in New Haven on September 15, 1927 daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Consiglio Langello. Prior to her retirement Raffaela was a cashier for the former S.N.E.T. She was a devoted mother and nonnie. Raffaela enjoyed many wonderful trips with her loving husband, traveling to Italy, California and Florida to name a few.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington,VA. 22215 Sign Raffaela's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
