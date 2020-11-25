Procopio, Ralph A.Ralph A. Procopio 69, of West Haven beloved husband of Rosa Ortiz Procopio passed away on November 23, 2020 at his home. Stepfather of Francisco Padro, Yvette (Dalton) Edgecomb and Lynette (Mark) DeLucia. Brother of Eleanor Sullivan. Uncle of Laura (Bruce) Terry, Robert Carre and Nicole Sullivan. Ralph was born in Bridgeport on November 15, 1951 son of the late Ralph and Mary Danko Procopio. At the time of his death Ralph was a bread distributor for Michele's Family Bakery.Family and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven FRIDAY evening at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign Ralph's guest book online at