1/1
Ralph A. Procopio
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Procopio, Ralph A.
Ralph A. Procopio 69, of West Haven beloved husband of Rosa Ortiz Procopio passed away on November 23, 2020 at his home. Stepfather of Francisco Padro, Yvette (Dalton) Edgecomb and Lynette (Mark) DeLucia. Brother of Eleanor Sullivan. Uncle of Laura (Bruce) Terry, Robert Carre and Nicole Sullivan. Ralph was born in Bridgeport on November 15, 1951 son of the late Ralph and Mary Danko Procopio. At the time of his death Ralph was a bread distributor for Michele's Family Bakery.
Family and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven FRIDAY evening at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign Ralph's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved