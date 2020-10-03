Russo, Ralph A.
Ralph A. Russo of Shelton passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, with his beloved wife and soulmate Evelyn Psichopaidas Russo by his side. Ralph was born on October 30, 1924, in Stamford to the late Josephine (Caporizzo) and Anthony Russo. At the age of 18, he became a member of the greatest generation when he volunteered for the war and, as a seaman on the USS Boston, served in the Pacific theater from 1943-1945 in memorable battles including Iwo Jima, the Marshall Island Campaign, and the attack on Okinawa Island; Ralph served with distinction and was awarded 11 battle stars. After the war Ralph returned to Stamford where he became an electrician and was a lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He and Evelyn married on April 27, 1969, and spent the next 51 years creating a life together full of love and laughter that will live on through their children and grandchildren who were the greatest joys of his life. In addition to his beloved wife Evelyn, he is survived by his cherished sons Anthony and Gregory. Anthony Russo and his wife Kristin live in Los Angeles with their daughter Layla and Greg Russo and his wife Tracey live in Orange with their children Olivia, Emily, and Timothy. Ralph is survived by many nieces and nephews to whom he will always be Uncle Sonny – Walter Wuchiski and his wife Barbara, Kathy Sacco and her husband Henry, Lisa Trombetta and her husband Charlie, Anthony Russo and his wife Donna, John Russo and his wife Mary Pat, Marc Russo and his wife Sharon, Thomas Russo and his wife Cathy, and Judy Rovegno. In addition, he is survived by their many children and grandchildren. Ralph was predeceased by his sister Marie Wuchiski and her husband Walter, his brother Anthony Russo and his wife Phyllis, and his beloved nephew David Russo. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, all funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. The family would like to thank the kind nurses and doctors from Connecticut Hospice in Branford, Connecticut, for keeping Ralph comfortable during his last days and for providing them with the support and guidance when they needed it most. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the David Russo Cancer Foundation online www.davidrussofund.org
or by check mailed to the David Russo Cancer Foundation care of Thomas Russo, 50 Spruce Street, Stratford, Connecticut 06615.
