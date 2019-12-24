|
Sansone, Ralph A.
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 Ralph A. Sansone, 78, of Wallingford formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully at Masonicare Hospice, Wallingford after a long illness. He was born April 24th, 1941 the oldest of three sons to the late Anthony W. Sansone and Arlene M. Brace Sansone. He lived in New Haven until 1965 when he married his beloved wife of 54 years Elizabeth Withington Sansone. Father of Nadine Sapiente and Ralph E. Sansone (Lisa). Grandfather of Taylor M. Sapiente, Austin M. Sapiente, and Anthony W. Sansone. Brother of Gene Sansone (Jeanine) and the late Edward Sansone. Brother-in-law to Jeanne Sansone. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Ralph worked as a truck driver for the Gallicchio Trucking Corporation and Arco/ Shell Fuel for many years until his retirement. In his later years Ralph enjoyed camping in his Holiday Rambler motor home in summer months and traveling to Bradenton, Florida in the winter. Pop-Pop enjoyed most spending time with his grandchildren who he adored and watching them grow up. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at the Masonicare who took such good care of him.
The visiting hours will be Saturday, Dec. 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon at North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 97 Barnes Road, Suite 4, Wallingford, CT 06492.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019