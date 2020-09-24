AMATO, RALPH "Chicky"Ralph " Chicky" Amato, 63, passed away September 22, 2020 at his home in Branford after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in New Haven August 24, 1957 to Ralph and Andronike (Vounatos) Amato. Ralph resided in New Haven most of his life before moving to Branford. He was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and was a hardworking employee of Blakeslee, Arpaia, & Chapman. He is survived by his brother Frank J. Amato and his wife Rosalie of New Haven, brother-in-law Roy Bernardi of Cheshire, nieces Christina Prekulaj and her husband Adi of New Haven, Francesca Cicarelli and her husband Zach of Durham, Michelle Torres and her husband Jose of Cheshire and nephew Michael Bernardi and his wife Heather of Cheshire; and several great-nieces and nephews. Ralph leaves behind his beloved dog Sophie who was his constant companion and source of great love. He was predeceased by his brother John whom he resided with his entire life and his sister Catherine (Cookie) Bernardi. The family would like to thank Chicky's lifelong friend Anthony (Tony) Izzo and his wife Heidi for their unconditional love.Burial in All Saints Cemetery will be private with the Celentano Funeral Home handling the arrangements. Contributions in Ralph's name may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511 of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E. Main St., Branford, CT 06405.