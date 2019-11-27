|
|
Castellon, Ralph
Ralph Castellon, 97 of East Haven, husband of the late Bridget (Pellegrino) Castellon, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 at Mary Wade Nursing Home in New Haven. He was born February 24, 1922 in New Haven to Catello and Anna (Mazzarella) Castellon. Ralph was the beloved father of Rosanne Torniero (John) of East Haven, Ralph "Rip" Castellon of East Haven, Lynn Gambardella (Anthony) of North Haven, and grandchildren Robert, Nicholas, and Carly Gambardella and Michael Torniero. He is also survived by a sister, Dolores Sabino (Donald) of CA and numerous nieces/nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Marie Callahan and Carmela Johnson.
Ralph was in the first graduating class of East Haven High School in 1940. He went on to attend UConn where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Shortly after he served in the US Army for more than 3 years during WWII. After the war he returned to EH where he opened his own insurance agency. He later went to work for Mutual of New York as a financial planner until his retirement. Ralph was very active in the local community. He was a founding member and coach of EH biddy basketball. He was also a member of the Lyons Club, American Legion, as well as a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Nothing was more important to him than his family especially his 4 loving grandchildren. His family would like to thank the dedicated nursing staff at Mary Wade where he spent his final days. Our deepest gratitude goes out to the wonderful staff at Orchard House, as well as his aide Rasheedah for taking great care of him each day.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal and Military Honors to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Donations can be made to Orchard House Medical Adult Day Center, 421 Shore Dr, Branford, CT 06405.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019