Celentano, Ralph
Ralph M. Celentano, 86, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. He was born in New Haven November 28, 1932 a son of the late Vincenzo (Jimmy) and Assunta Milo Celentano. Ralph was the brother of Louis Celentano of East Haven and the late Lucille Despres. He is also survived by two nieces, Roberta Ann Celentano and Michelle Jacobs. He worked at the University Towers for many years before his retirement. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven Thursday, June 6th at 2:00 p.m. The Celentano Funeral Home is caring for Ralph's arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019