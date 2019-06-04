New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Celentano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Celentano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Celentano Obituary
Celentano, Ralph
Ralph M. Celentano, 86, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. He was born in New Haven November 28, 1932 a son of the late Vincenzo (Jimmy) and Assunta Milo Celentano. Ralph was the brother of Louis Celentano of East Haven and the late Lucille Despres. He is also survived by two nieces, Roberta Ann Celentano and Michelle Jacobs. He worked at the University Towers for many years before his retirement. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven Thursday, June 6th at 2:00 p.m. The Celentano Funeral Home is caring for Ralph's arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now