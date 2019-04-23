Esposito, Ralph

Ralph J. Esposito, 85, of Meriden, passed away April 17, 2019 at his home. He was born in the Cedar Hill section of New Haven on July 7, 1933, a son of the late Salvatore and Maria (Cassidento) Esposito. Ralph attended Clinton Ave., Fair Haven and Wilbur Cross schools and thereafter was drafted and served in the United States Army. He graduated from the Connecticut School of Electronics and was employed by several companies including M. B. Electronics and Avco Lycoming in Stratford. Ralph then left the private sector and started his career with the United States Government in quality assurance. He subsequently transferred the production branch of the defense contracts office in Hartford. He retired in 1994 after 28 years of Federal service. In the warmer weather he played golf in several leagues. When the weather cooled he was an avid UCONN ladies Husky's fan and attended several final fours. Ralph felt that the United States of America had lost the respect of the world and that many politicians had stopped listening to their constituents. He wrote many letters to the media and he felt that only by the millions of people taking the same action would changes be made to state and national governments. He is survived by his nephew, Joseph; his nieces, Linda, Jean, Rebecca, Josette, and Susan; and a special friend, Stephen Maynard and his girlfriend, Laura. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Salvatore and his sisters, Theresa and Lucille.

His family will receive relatives and friends at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. www.yalesvillefh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019