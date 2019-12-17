|
|
Gagliardi, Ralph
Ralph M. Gagliardi of Branford died Sunday December 15, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. Ralph was born in New Haven July 3, 1941, son of the late Ralph and Anne Palmisano Gagliardi. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ralph was an auto mechanic, and he owned several garages in the area. He is survived by his sons, Matt Gagliardi of Branford, Scott Gagliardi of Clinton and AJ Gagliardi of Branford; his grandchildren, Christopher, Becky, and Eric Gagliardi and Kristina, Alexander and Genna Rauccio; his brother Robert Gagliardi; his former wife Bunnie Gagliardi; and his close friend Leo Colavolpe of Maine.
Per Ralph's request, there are no funeral services planned. For online guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019