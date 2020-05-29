Ralph "Parsley" Gambardella
Gambardella, Ralph "Parsley"
Ralph "Parsley" Gambardella of East Haven died peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Apple Rehab - Laurelwoods. He was the husband of Angelina Gambardella. Born in New Haven on December 3, 1933, Ralph was a mail handler for the US Postal Service for many years prior to retirement. He was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Society. He is the brother of Angelina P. Gambardella and the late Frank Gambardella.
A private funeral service will be held with his family. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Ralph's arrangements. Share a memory and sign his guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
