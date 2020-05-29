Gambardella, Ralph "Parsley"
Ralph "Parsley" Gambardella of East Haven died peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Apple Rehab - Laurelwoods. He was the husband of Angelina Gambardella. Born in New Haven on December 3, 1933, Ralph was a mail handler for the US Postal Service for many years prior to retirement. He was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Society. He is the brother of Angelina P. Gambardella and the late Frank Gambardella.
A private funeral service will be held with his family. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Ralph's arrangements. Share a memory and sign his guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Ralph "Parsley" Gambardella of East Haven died peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Apple Rehab - Laurelwoods. He was the husband of Angelina Gambardella. Born in New Haven on December 3, 1933, Ralph was a mail handler for the US Postal Service for many years prior to retirement. He was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Society. He is the brother of Angelina P. Gambardella and the late Frank Gambardella.
A private funeral service will be held with his family. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Ralph's arrangements. Share a memory and sign his guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.