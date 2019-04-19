Home

Ralph Gaudino, Jr. of New Haven passed away peacefully the morning of April 6, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after battling several long-term illnesses. Husband to Rita Gaudino. Father of Ralph Gaudino III, Jason Gaudino, Michele Natalino, David Burr. Brother of Angelina Manganella. Ralph is also survived by four great-grandchildren and those who knew him. Special thanks to Kathy Lane of VNA Community Healthcare for her continued friendship and medical care. Memorial services to be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 20, 2019
