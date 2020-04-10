New Haven Register Obituaries
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Ralph J. Colavolpe Jr.


1937 - 2020
Ralph J. Colavolpe Jr. Obituary
Colavolpe, Jr., Ralph J/
Thursday, April 2, 2020 Ralph J. Colavolpe, Jr. longtime resident of Guilford passed away at the West Haven VA Hospital. Husband of the late Catherine (Lanouette) Colvalope.
Ralph was born in New Haven on November 7, 1937, son of the late Ralph J. Colavolpe, Sr. and Anna Marie (Santamauro) Colavolpe.
Loving father of Ralph A. Colavolpe and Partner Kimberley Devarennes of East Haven.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Brother of Anthony Colavolpe and Rosemarie Darin.
Before retirement, Ralph was a decorated aviator helicopter pilot in the US Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and later with the CT National Guard for over 35 years.
He enjoyed flying, fishing and the company of family.
Due to the ongoing pandemic services will be announced when appropriate. Burial services are being planned for Arlington National Cemetery in Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2020
