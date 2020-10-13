1/1
Ralph Julianelle
Ralph "Dogpatch" Julianelle, of West Haven, passed away on October 12, 2020. Born in New Haven, a son to the late John D. & Esther Gabriel Julianelle, Ralph is survived by his loving wife, of 35 years, Fern LaValle Julianelle. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Julianelle. He was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Julianelle. Ralph proudly served his country as military police in the US Army, during the Korean War. He was a recipient of a National Defense Service Award, and served as honor guard for Field Marshall Montgomory. He played baseball & basketball for the 3rd Army Headquarters, in Fort McPherson, GA. Ralph retired from the New Haven Police Department, where he was a proud patrolman, from 1957, until his retirement in 1983. He received many awards and accolades during his career, including, Police P.A.L. Baseball Coach of the Year 1957, Police Finest Social Club Appreciation Award 1969, Anthony Guistinello Man of the Year Award 1973, and Downtown NH Merchants Lawman of the Year 1980. After his retirement, Ralph worked for West Haven Parks of Recreation until 1994. Ralph coached and played for several local sport teams, including New Haven Police, Fair Haven Blue, St. Donato's & St. Francis. He was a member of the West Haven Elks, Local 1537, Lou's Lodge in Fair Haven, and Randall's Set Back League. He was a longtime usher at both St. Donato's & St. Francis Churches. He attended Mass daily, until his illness limited his capabilities. Ralph loved to be home, in his recliner, with his remote and sports. Ralph's family would like to thank Dr. Maureen McCamley and Jeanette Hutchinson, RN, from Home Based Primary Care of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs for their exemplary care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at 11AM in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment, with military honors, will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name should be made to Office of Radio & Television of Archdiocese, 15 Peach Orchard Rd, Prospect, CT 06712-1052, www.ortv.org. To leave a message for Ralph's family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
