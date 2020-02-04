|
Lord Roy, Reverend Ralph
The Reverend Ralph Lord Roy, age 91, of Southington, entered life eternal on February 3, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain campus.
Pastor Roy was born in St. Albans, VT, raised in the nearby town of Swanton, son of Howard and Olive (Corliss) Roy. He was educated at Mt. Hermon School, Swarthmore College, Columbia University, and Union Theological Seminary. After his ordination as a United Methodist Minister, he served parishes in Harlem and Brooklyn, and, since 1970, in Connecticut. He was a pastor in Clinton, Milford, and Meriden, where he retired in 1994, and then in Thomaston, East Berlin, New Haven, Hartford, and New Canaan. He loved the pastoral ministry and his parishioners, and officiated at hundreds of baptisms, confirmations, weddings, and funerals.
Pastor Roy is survived by his daughter, Joyce Roy, and her husband Raymond DePaola, of Enfield, NH, and a sister, Erma Parker, of South Daytona, FL, a special friend, Joan Bauder, and nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Finlay Roy, and three brothers, Wayne, Malcolm, and Howard, Jr.
Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 7th from 4-7 p.m.at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 159 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be in Swanton, VT at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Memorial United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488; Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant Street, Southington, CT 06489; First United Methodist Church, 159 East Main Street, Meriden, Connecticut 06450.
For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020