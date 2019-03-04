Mazzacane, Jr., Ralph

Ralph "Way-Way" Mazzacane passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. Way-Way is survived by his wife of 60 years Angela Rizzo Mazzacane. He was born February 28, 1938 to Helen Anderson Mazzacane and Ralph Mazzacane, Sr. He is survived by his son Ralph Mazzacane III, and daughter Lorraine Mazzacane, his sisters, Marlene Cavo and Janet Goglia. Predeceased by his brother, James Mazzacane, and sisters, Lorraine Porrello, Delores Boukis, Mary Farace and Betty Azevedo.

In his youth Way-Way was an undefeated amateur boxer and a very popular stock car driver at the West Haven Speed Way. He began his working career at North Haven Tire Supply, then began a long career as a union painter with various companies until his retirement as a foreman for FM Testani Painting Contractors. He will always be remembered as the life of the party. He loved to dance and everyone would stop to watch as he did his famous flip across the floor.

Friends may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven on March 7th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main St., West Haven, CT. Interment immediately following at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2019