Russell, Ralph
Ralph Russell 78 of East Haven passed away at home on April 12, 2020. He was born February 1, 1942 in New Haven to William and Theresa (Stanio) Russell. Ralph is survived by his loving with wife of over 48 years, Barbara (Lavorgna) Russell and his three brothers, James Russell (Laura) of CA, William Russell (Kathy) of MA and Anthony Russell (Renie) of East Haven along with numerous nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marie Barone and Rose DeLucia, infant sister, Mary Jane Russell and infant brother, John Russell. Ralph worked at the Connecticut Agriculture Center in New Haven with over 23 years of service. A memorial service will be held at a later date and all funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020