Parson, Ralph S.
Ralph S. Parson, 94, passed away peacefully at his home on May 20, 2019. Born on December 14, 1924 to Sven and Anna Alfrida (Bjork) Parson in New Britain, Ralph was a longtime resident of Clinton.
Ralph was born and raised in New Britain, CT. He then moved to Newington, CT, then to Old Saybrook, CT, before settling permanently in Clinton.
Ralph proudly enlisted in United States Army in 1943 for service during WWII and trained as an aerial gunner. The war ended prior to his overseas service. He later served as a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserve.
Ralph earned an engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on the GI bill following the war. His working career began as a machinist's apprentice, tool maker, engineer, and successful business owner. Ralph was also a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Ralph was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara W. Parson. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Wendi Parson of Winthrop, CT, his son Kent Parson and wife Dina Parson of Stonington, CT, as well as his loving grandchildren Colleen Parson of Wakefield, RI, Caroline Parson of Exeter, RI, and great-grandchild, Norah Barbara Allen of Exeter, RI.
Ralph enjoyed many years at Chalker Beach in Old Saybrook, both in his childhood, and later while raising children with Barbara. Boating, fishing, swimming, and sailing were favorite pastimes. Upon retirement, Ralph enjoyed golfing and socializing at Clinton Country Club, where he and Barbara enjoyed great friendships.
A memorial service will be held Friday evening June 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street, Clinton, CT. Burial will follow on June 22nd at 9:00 a.m., located at the Middletown Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019
