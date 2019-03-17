Velleca Jr., Ralph "Sonny"

Ralph "Sonny" Velleca Jr., 89, of Hamden, died peacefully on March 14, 2019. He was born in New Haven, CT, son of the late Raffaele and Francesca D'Amato Velleca. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Rose Catone Velleca. He proudly served in the US Army, stationed at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, WA. After the military he attended college on the GI Bill and received his teaching degree. He taught in North Haven retiring in 1991 from Orchard Hill Jr. High School, and was continually recognized by his students into his 80's. He was a founding and active member of Church of the Ascension in Hamden, and was a skilled woodworker and gardener. He is survived by his children, Ann (Peter) Larsen of Williston, VT, Ralph Velleca III (Judith) of Andover, MA, Carole Velleca of Hamden; his beloved grandsons Nicholas and Gregory Velleca; his sisters Julia (Ralph) Nicefaro and Ann Geelan; much loved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by sisters Carmel Velleca, Amelia "Molly" DeRose, Elizabeth "Betty" Barese, Raffaela Velleca, and brother Gennaro Velleca; in-laws Ralph DeRose, Bernard Geelan, Jr., Theresa Catone, Ida and Dominic Anastasio, and Joseph and Dava Catone. He loved his family, the home he built, and cherished memories of his Wooster Street neighborhood.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory can be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019