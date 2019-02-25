New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd.
Orange, CT
View Map
Vitale Jr., Ralph
Ralph Vitale Jr., 64, of Orange, beloved husband of Donna D'Andrea Vitale passed away on February 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Philip (Samantha) Vitale of Derby. Brother of John (Linda) Vitale of Orange. Uncle of Stephanie and Michael Vitale and Sarah and Joseph Coppola. Ralph was born in New Haven on April 10, 1954 son of the late Ralph and Madeline Guerriero Vitale Sr. At the time of his death Ralph was a library security guard for Yale University. Ralph also was a master mechanic and shop foreman for Tom Chevrolet. He also loved fishing, cooking, classic cars, his Camaro and his dog Rocky.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven on WEDNESDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery located in Milford. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. 06477. Sign Ralph's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
