Colter, Ralph W.
Ralph W. Colter, 97, lifelong resident of North Branford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Born on October 25, 1922, he was the son of the late Earl Colter and Maude Hazlett Colter. He graduated from Commercial High School in New Haven.
Ralph served in the U. S. Army during WWII, where he was stationed in the Pacific. After his military service, he worked as a manager at the United Illuminating Company for over 30 years. He was a devoted, active member of the Zion Episcopal Church of North Branford his entire life, where he is remembered by countless dear friends and fellow parishioners.
One of Ralph's greatest joys was being a lifelong member of the North Branford Ancient Fife and Drum Corps. Founded by his father, Ralph was a charter member in his youth and remained passionately involved until his passing. Ralph was an expert gardener, with every summer resulting in "Poppa green beans", and his prize winning tomatoes, as well. If you were lucky enough to know Ralph, your life was enriched because of him.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife Jeanne Donahue Colter. He is survived his children Beverly Colter Pielech of North Haven and Peter W. Colter (Kathleen) of Guilford. He was the beloved grandfather of Gregory (Jennifer) Pielech; Kimberly (Angelo) Romano, Emily Colter (John Purcell), Timothy Colter (Kate Dearing), Benjamin Colter (betrothed Abigail Butler), great grandfather of Nicholas and Lia Romano, and Grayson Pielech. He was predeceased by son, Kenneth Colter, son-in-law Frank Pielech and siblings Earl W. Colter, Jeanette C. Linsley and Natalie C. Daly. He also leaves behind dear nephew George Linsley and brother-in-law Thomas (Judy) Foley, and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Connecticut Hospice Inpatient and Home Care staffs for their care and support. Funeral services will be private. If you wish to make a donation in Ralph's memory please do so to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405. To leave online condolences, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.