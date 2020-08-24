1/1
Ramon Morales Jr.
Morales Jr., Ramon
Ramon A. Morales, Jr., 57, of New Haven, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1963 to Ramon Morales Sr., and Nilda (DeJesus) Morales. He was the father of Ramon Morales III.
Ramon enjoyed spending time with his family, and was known for being able to fix anything. He also loved spending time out in the yard and doing gardening work. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Besides his mother Nilda, Ramon is survived by his son Ramon Morales III; three brothers, Adel Morales, Alvin Morales, and Erick Morales; one grandson, Izaiah A. Morales, as well as seven nieces and nephews, and five great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Morales Sr, and one sister, Marilyn Morales.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home 238 Elm Street, West Haven, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be given in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Keenanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2020.
