Ramona Rock

Rock, RamonaRamona Jeanine Rock, 65, of New Haven, passed away on September 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her Father Charles Rock and her brother Russell Rusgrove. She is survived by her Mother Jeanine Rusgrove of Branford and her Step-Father Charles Rusgrove of Alabama. She leaves behind four siblings Dennis (Doris) Rock of Branford, Charles (Linda) Rock of East Haven, Selina Monks of Westbrook, Donna (Joe) Albe of East Haven. Ramona had eight nieces and four nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Ramona graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1974. Ramona's first job was at F.D. Graves as a cigar maker in New Haven and then worked at Harco in Branford as an x-ray technician. Ramona loved to draw and oil paint. She easily made many friends and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to meet her. Ramona had a giving heart and always had a smile. Services are at the convenience of the family.