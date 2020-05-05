Maitz, Randolph
Randolph (Randy) Maitz, 56, formerly of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital from COVID-19 just one week after the passing of his mother. Born in New Britain, CT he was the son of the late Valentine and Barbara (Sabino) Maitz. Randy was a longtime Berlin resident before moving to Madison in 2004. Randy had an infectious laugh, and could always put a smile on peoples' faces. Everyone who knew Randy, knew he loved to help others. He could often be found walking through the neighborhood collecting cans and bottles and helping people with their everyday tasks. Randy made friends wherever he went and never let his struggles stop him from enjoying the most out of life. He loved all animals, music and community bingo. In recent years he took up painting.
Surviving are his sisters and brother; Stacie and Tuoc Phan of South Carolina, Sandra and Thomas Nichols of Andover; Richard Maitz of New Britain; six nieces and nephews, Brandon Phan, Tyler Phan, Kylie Nichols, Tamer Nichols, Jake Nichols, and Cristian Maitz; and a great-niece, Everleigh Nichols. The family would like to thank DaVaul and LaTonya Amin and the staff at Apple rehabilitation in Guilford for their years of wonderful care and support in helping Randy lead a fulfilling and happy life. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Randy with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Haven Community House Association, Inc., 227 Elm Street, West Haven, CT 06516 or Sarah, Inc., 1620 Boston Post Road, Suite 200, Westbrook, CT 06498.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.