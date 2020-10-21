John Q., Ratliff
John Quincy Ratliff Jr., 28 passed away October 17, 2020. He was born October 2, 1992 in New Haven, C.T. He was the son of John Quincy Ratliff Sr., and Priscilla Shavonne Pitts. He also leaves to share his memories a son Jay-ceon Reid and five siblings Jamal Miles, Patrick Ratliff, Marquia (Sajib) Pitts, Ebony Pitts and Jonet Ratliff. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church Of God In Christ, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Ratliff family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net