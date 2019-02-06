Gross, Raymond A.

Raymond A. Gross, 83, of Yalesville, loving husband of Estelle M. (Reynolds) Gross, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Regency House in Wallingford. Raymond was born in Deer Isle, Maine, September 2, 1935, a son of the late Virgil Gross and Lena (Sprague) Gross and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He had been employed by Ulbrich Wire Inc. of North Haven for 26 years, until his retirement. He was later employed by Hobson and Motzer Inc. In addition to his wife Estelle, he is survived by his children Lori A. (Warren) Anderson of North Haven, Michael R. Gross of Meriden and Scott B. (Kimberly) Gross of Higganum; his grandchildren Brian, Katherine, Dylan Gross, and Audrey Redpath; his sister Althea Barter; his sister-in-law Marietta Gross both of Deer Isle, Maine; many nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Glenn Gross.

His family would like to thank the entire staff at Regency House for the compassionate and attentive care they provided to Ray and his family.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, February 8, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Wallingford Senior Center, 238 Washington Street, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019