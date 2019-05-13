Hamilton, Raymond B.

Raymond B. Hamilton, 93, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Westfield Care Center, Meriden. He was the beloved husband of Shirley P. Mercer Hamilton for 66 years. Raymond was born in New Haven on May 25, 1925 and was the son of the late Harold and Alice Bradley Hamilton. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during World War II. Raymond was a sports fanatic especially for the New York Mets, UCONN Women's basketball and hockey. Father of Jeanne (Jeffrey) Kazzi. Grandfather of Leanne Hay and Kevin (Ana) Hay. Great-grandfather of Aaron Hay. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon Hamilton and his siblings Dorothy Harkness, Betty Coltum, Jeannette Fitch, Patricia Brennan, Anne Frame, Barbara Vitale Henry, Bradley and Earl Hamilton. Special thank you to the staff at Westfield Care Center and Beacon Hospice.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven 06515 on Wednesday at 12 noon to attend committal services will full military honors. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Found and mail to PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include honoree's name on the memo line. North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019