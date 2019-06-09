McGrath Sr., Raymond B.

Raymond B. McGrath Sr., 89, of Hamden passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Hamden Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Kaloy McGrath. Survived by his loving children Raymond B. (Bess) McGrath Jr., Sharon (John) Mendes and Patricia (Ronald) Esposito, all of Hamden; grandchildren, John Patrick Mendes, Christine (Aniello) DeSimone, Raymond E. (Stephanie) McGrath, Karalyn (Jason) Orsini, Ronald (Tori Plausse) Esposito Jr., and Daniel Mendes; great-grandchildren Francesco and Alessandro DeSimone, Jason Orsini Jr., and Christopher McGrath. He was predeceased by a sister Laurian Burns and brothers Harold and Robert McGrath. He was born Oct. 30, 1929 in New Haven a son of the late Francis and Leonilda Sisk McGrath, was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and served with the US Army in Korea. After his Army service he was employed at Elm City Auto Electric in New Haven for several years and then went to work for the US Postal Service where he worked for many years retiring as a supervisor.

