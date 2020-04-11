|
Prunier, Sr., Raymond C.
Raymond C. Prunier, Sr., 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, East Haven. He was the beloved husband of 49 years the late Edna Sanford Prunier. Ray was born in West Haven on May 27, 1930 and was the son of the late Alphee and Alice Steff Prunier. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean war. Ray was a member of the Brothers of Glazing Local #1274 and had worked as a glazer for K. Brodner & Sons for over 35 years until his retirement. He and his late wife where ballroom dancing instructors. Ray was an avid Boston Red Sox fan but most of all, he enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved unconditionally. Father of Kathleen Crisafi (Edward), Patricia Zdanis (George), Raymond C. Prunier, Jr. (Margaret) and the late Linda Prunier. Grandfather of Nicole (Marc) Russo, Melissa (John) Thomas, Kristen (Michael) Como, Jeffrey (Jenna Gaudioso) Crisafi, Kayla Crisafi, David (Cassy) Thompson, Brianna Thompson, Samantha (David Lanata) Prunier and Matthew (William) Villa. Great-grandfather of Avery & Fitzgerald Russo, Cailynn & Hailey Thomas, and Michael, Elizabeth and Josephine Como. Predeceased by his brothers Alphee "Buddy" Prunier and Leonard "Lenny" Prunier.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2969 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020