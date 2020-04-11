New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Prunier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. Prunier Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond C. Prunier Sr. Obituary
Prunier, Sr., Raymond C.
Raymond C. Prunier, Sr., 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, East Haven. He was the beloved husband of 49 years the late Edna Sanford Prunier. Ray was born in West Haven on May 27, 1930 and was the son of the late Alphee and Alice Steff Prunier. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean war. Ray was a member of the Brothers of Glazing Local #1274 and had worked as a glazer for K. Brodner & Sons for over 35 years until his retirement. He and his late wife where ballroom dancing instructors. Ray was an avid Boston Red Sox fan but most of all, he enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved unconditionally. Father of Kathleen Crisafi (Edward), Patricia Zdanis (George), Raymond C. Prunier, Jr. (Margaret) and the late Linda Prunier. Grandfather of Nicole (Marc) Russo, Melissa (John) Thomas, Kristen (Michael) Como, Jeffrey (Jenna Gaudioso) Crisafi, Kayla Crisafi, David (Cassy) Thompson, Brianna Thompson, Samantha (David Lanata) Prunier and Matthew (William) Villa. Great-grandfather of Avery & Fitzgerald Russo, Cailynn & Hailey Thomas, and Michael, Elizabeth and Josephine Como. Predeceased by his brothers Alphee "Buddy" Prunier and Leonard "Lenny" Prunier.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2969 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -