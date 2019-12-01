|
Coyle, Raymond
Raymond D. Coyle, loving father of five children, from Pearl River, New York passed away suddenly on November 20, 2019. He was 60 years old. Mr. Coyle worked as a Financial Advisor in New Haven, where his passion and care for helping and serving friends and families throughout the community never went unnoticed. He is survived by his five children, Connor, Cole, Craig, Cameron and Cierra, along with his four siblings Michael, Andrew, Joseph and Virginia, and his mother Virginia.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2019