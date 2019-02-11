Sanzone, Raymond D.

Raymond D. Sanzone, 77, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at Umass Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a short period of declining health. Ray was a devoted husband for 54 incredibly wonderful years to Carol A. (Dellavolpe) Sanzone and an amazing, supportive and truly great Dad to his four children of whom he was extremely proud.

Ray was born in New Haven, CT, son to the late A. Charles and Nellie (Chiari) Sanzone and during his time at the University of New Haven he served in the Naval Reserves. Upon graduation he began his active duty at the Naval Station Great Lakes and then later served at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis as a Naval Corpsman. Following his discharge, he attended Columbia University in New York where he got his Masters in Hospital Administration and was awarded a Certificate of Fellowship from the American College of Hospital Administrators.

Shortly after graduation, Carol and Ray relocated to Holliston, MA where they resided for 48 years, moving to Northborough, MA in 2017. Ray devoted 36 years to the medical industry serving as CEO for both Brookline Hospital and Tewksbury Hospital.

An avid golfer, Ray belonged to golf leagues both locally and on Cape Cod and never turned down an opportunity to join a foursome. Ray was never afraid to take on any home improvement challenge from small fixes to the complete rehab of a ski house in Wardsboro VT and a beach house in Harwichport, MA. Ray was a voracious reader who always had more than one mystery novel tucked in his briefcase but he was best known for his affable sense of humor, positive approach to everything and willingness to generously offer a smile and his support to anyone who needed it.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Carol; his four children, Carrie Parks and her husband John of Northborough, Raymond Sanzone, Jr and his wife Jane of West Redding, CT, Stephen Sanzone of New York, New York, and Chuck Sanzone and his wife Deirdre of Stowe, VT. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Hayley Sanzone, JC Sanzone, Raye Parks, Marley Parks, John Parks, Stephen Sanzone, Carson Sanzone, Charlie Sanzone and Dara Sanzone, as well his beloved sister, Claire Bauknecht and her husband Paul of Hamden, CT.

Ray enjoyed a life of distinction and positivity and as such the family will hold a celebration of his life in the upcoming months where we hope you will join us and share in an afternoon of happy memories.

Any donations should be made in Ray's name to the Northborough Public Library ( c/o Friends of the Northborough Library, 34 Main Street, Northborough, MA 01532 or www.northboroughlibrary.org) to support those who shared his love of reading. To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2019