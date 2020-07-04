Heser, Raymond E.
(Red) Raymond E. Heser age 90, of Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Clinton, June 2, 1930, and lived his entire life here. The son of the late Louis and Anna Heser. He was superintendent at the Clinton Nursery until his retirement. He was a former member of the Republican Town Committee. He is survived by 2 son, Bruce E. Heser (Janine) of Old Saybrook, and Dale D. Heser (Linda) of Clinton, 1 daughter Kim Solari (Joe) of Old Saybrook, one Brother Donald E. Heser ( Janet) of Clinton. Also Survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday at 10am at Evergreen Cemetery, Green Hill Road in Killingworth. Contributions may be made in his memory to The George Flynn Classical Concert, P.O. Box 473 Clinton, Ct 06413. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carl Swan at Hamden Memorial, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, Ct 06514. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
