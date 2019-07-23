Lewis, Raymond E.

Raymond E. Lewis, 63, of New Haven, departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in St. Andrews, Grenada to the late Kenneth and Mary Lewis on April 26, 1956. He was a member for many years of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. Raymond owned and operated his own construction company, Caribbean Masonry and was involved in the building and completion of many construction projects across the state of Connecticut that included churches, businesses, schools and commercial buildings. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Lewis; children, Trudy Lewis, Tracy Lewis, Thea Lewis, Raymond Lewis Jr. and Rayanna Lewis; siblings, Ruth Lessey, David Lewis, Huldah Curtain, Benjamin Lewis, Leonora Palmer, Cecil Lewis and predeceased Naomi Frederick. Raymond is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 64 Marlboro St., Hamden, CT. Calling hours will be held Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Lewis family, please visit,

www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019