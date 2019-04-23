Pajer, Raymond E.

Raymond E. Pajer, 98, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, MA. He was the husband of the late Anna S. Nebor Pajer. Ray was born in New Haven on September 28, 1920, the son of the late Leonard and Helen Bykalowicz Pajer. He was a tool and die maker and tool room supervisor for New Haven area companies. He leaves behind two sons, Raymond T. Pajer and his wife Beverly and Gary A. Pajer and his wife Leslie Richardson. He is the grandfather of Alissa, Adrienne, and Emma Pajer. Ray was predeceased by his sisters, Estella Canell and Helen Scarano.

Funeral services will be held in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street, New Haven Saturday morning at 10. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. Sign Ray's guest book online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019