Alberino, Raymond "Ray" F. (Ret. NHPD Sgt.)
Raymond Francis Alberino of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Rosemarie Carolyn (Cardone) Alberino. Raymond was born in New Haven on June 25, 1925, son of the late Domenick and Rose Alberino. He was a Sergeant on the New Haven Police Department and retired after 34 years. Ray was a wonderful father to his 4 daughters, Laura (Gene) Milano, Monica (Paul Varrecchia) Barstein, and Anita (Dale) Baldwin. He was sadly predeceased by his daughter, Donna Gerosa. He was a devoted grandfather to his 6 grandchildren, Alison, Jade, Dale, Brooke, Dylan, and Raymond; and 2 great-granddaughters, Megan and Mila. He was predeceased by his brothers Hugo, Benjamin, Daniel, Thomas, and Edward Alberino; and by his sisters Ida Sheehan, Angelina Gagliardi, Emily Hart, and Barbara Niglio. Ray was 17 when he joined the Navy during World War II. As a Radio Operator, he traveled with Admiral Fechteler and Admiral Noble while being assigned to the USS Fremont, the USS Wasatch, and the USS Blue Ridge. He received the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the American Theatre Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. After the war, Ray worked at Winchester Repeating Arms and Acme Chrome before meeting, marrying, and starting a family with the love of his life, Ro. Ray served as NH Police Credit Union President, played softball for the NHPD, as well as other local teams, and was known for his outstanding hitting. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, loved gardening, cooking, taking pictures at family events, listening to Frank Sinatra, and watching UConn women's basketball. He and his wife also belonged to several social clubs and traveled extensively throughout their marriage. Ray was very much loved and will be greatly missed by his family, as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9-10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The U.S. Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC 20004, where Ray has a plaque commemorating his WWII service. To leave an online message for the family, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019