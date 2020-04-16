|
Martino, Raymond G.
Raymond G. Martino, of Bethany, CT, entered into rest on April 11, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1940, in Plattsburg, New York, one of four children of Francis and Florence Martineau. For over 50 years, he was the beloved companion of Carolyn Polio. Ray also leaves behind a daughter, Phyllis Martino; grandson, Jonathan Martino; and extended family and friends. Ray belonged to Local 478 Teamsters Union for 35 years, working as a heavy equipment operator in CT and in Saudi Arabia in the late 1970s. He was the owner of C&R Trucking, a member of the Bethany Lions Club, Bethany Horsemen, Republican Town Committee, and served on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He enjoyed horseback riding, especially dressed as Santa, to the delight of all. Ray had a passion for country music, RV road trips, farm auctions, and sitting with a lap full of rescue cats. Another passion was driving rigs—the bigger the better. Affectionately called "Mayor of Sperry Road, " Ray was always very generous with his time, helping family and friends at a moment's notice. Snowstorms were his specialty, often surprising neighbors when they discovered their driveways had been plowed. Ray shared half of their big barn with Coco, the horse. On field trips over the years from her day care on the property, Carolyn's little students were greeted by the huge, papier-mache Lions Club parade mascot roaring from the rafters. A special treat for the children was to sit, propped up, in the driver's seat of the many parked treasures, including an Amish wagon, antique fire truck, backhoe, tractor, crane, and one or two RVs.
Burial will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Woodbridge, at a future date. Donations may be made to Bethany Horsemen, Inc., 340 Old Mill Road, Bethany, CT 06524 or to Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, 765 Amity Road, Bethany, CT 06524. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Monahan, Cox, Smith, and Crimmins Funeral Home, Inc. of Wooster Square, New Haven. Share a memory and sign Ray's guest book online at www.mcscfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020