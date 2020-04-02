|
Rosini, Raymond G., Sr.
Raymond G. Rosini, Sr., age 67, of West Haven, passed away on March 30, 2020. Born in New Haven, a son to the late Peter and Antoinette Vitale Rosini, Ray was the beloved husband of Barbara Sette Rosini. In addition to Barbara, Ray is survived by his children, Jessica (John) Palmer, and Raymond "RayRay" Rosini Jr., grandchildren, Jack and Sean Palmer, sisters, Margaret (Butch) Krzeminski, Judy Ciarleglio, Elizabeth (John) Raccio, Barbara G Rosini and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother, Peter Rosini Jr.
Ray served the Allingtown Fire Department as a firefighter and an EMT, retiring after 20 years of service. He was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan, and loved to go and watch his grandsons play sports. He was a very caring, giving person, and will be deeply missed.
Due to current Covid-19 health restrictions, and for the safety of Ray's family and loved ones, all funeral services will be private, and are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name may be made to the Mayo Clinic for PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy)-please go to mcforms.mayo.edu, fill out the contribution form, print and mail to Mayo Clinic- Dept. of Development, 200 First Street, Rochester, MN 55905. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020