Brown, Raymond H.Raymond H. Brown, age 86, of West Haven passed away on October 10, 2020. For 62 years, he was the loving husband of Myrna Hurley Brown. Raymond was born in New Haven, son of the late Raymond and Ethel Drury Brown. He is also survived by his daughter Sandra Milewski and her husband Lee of Milford, his grandchildren Jared and Leah Milewski, his brother Fred Brown and his wife Cheryl of Milford and the Nashawena Gang. He was predeceased by his son Raymond J. Brown and his brother Richard Brown. Raymond was a proud US Navy Veteran. After a 30 year career with Connecticut State Police, he retired as a Detective. Raymond loved boating, working with model trains, duck hunting, collecting duck decoys, reading history and current affairs.Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral service will commence at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name may be made to either the Salvation Army or CT Public Television.