Haynes, Raymond
SEYMOUR – Raymond R. Haynes, age 90 of Seymour, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Nolan) Haynes, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Bridgeport on March 30, 1929, he was a son of the late Edwin and Laura (Spurrell) Haynes.
Raymond moved to New Haven with his family and grew up in the Fair Haven area. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S. English during post WWII (1947-1950, 1957-1958). He met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth, in 1953 and had six children.
Raymond worked in various jobs until he established Haynes Construction Co. in 1962. His brother, Eugene Haynes, joined Raymond for many years and worked together until his death. Raymond's three sons worked with him until his retirement and two continue operating the company.
He loved to travel and continued small wood working projects for his family. Raymond and Betty moved to Seymour in 1966, and lived there until 1987. They retired to Florida until returning to Oxford in 2012. In 2018 they moved to The Hearth, Southbury.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, survivors include his loving children, Sheryl Cole (Sam), Paul Haynes (Linda), Thomas Haynes (Marianne), Rosemary Davidson (James), William Haynes (Margaret) and Laura Mayers (Keith); 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Blaksley Ferrucci, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Eugene, Gerald and Edwin Haynes, Joyce Illingsworth and Edith Bodwell as well as his daughter-in-law, Susan Bunk Haynes.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Home of The Brave, 655 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2019