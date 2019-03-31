Carey Jr., Raymond J.

On Thursday March 28, 2019, Raymond Joseph Carey Jr. born May 18, 1929, of New Haven, CT, died at the age of 89 in Naugatuck, CT. He was the son of Raymond Joseph Carey born in 1896 and Sarah Doyle born in 1900. He had one one sibling, a younger brother, Edmund Carey, who passed away 30 years ago. He is survived by his life partner of 40 years Jeanne Orecchio, his three sons, Kevin, Timothy (Julie), and Raymond (Maria) Carey, seven grandchildren, Philip, Marisa, Kiersten, Stacey, Tierney, Gretchen and Brianna, and nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand child.

A long time resident of New Haven, Hamden, and West Haven, he served in the US Navy from 1948-1953 on the submarine USS-Tigrone, then the sub tender USS Orion. He was a member of the Governor's Foot Guard. The memorial service for Raymond Carey will be at Iovanne Funeral Home, 11 Wooster Place, New Haven CT, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday 4/6/2019.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to for Alzheimer and Dementia Research.

Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019