New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Carey Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond J. Carey Jr. Obituary
Carey Jr., Raymond J.
On Thursday March 28, 2019, Raymond Joseph Carey Jr. born May 18, 1929, of New Haven, CT, died at the age of 89 in Naugatuck, CT. He was the son of Raymond Joseph Carey born in 1896 and Sarah Doyle born in 1900. He had one one sibling, a younger brother, Edmund Carey, who passed away 30 years ago. He is survived by his life partner of 40 years Jeanne Orecchio, his three sons, Kevin, Timothy (Julie), and Raymond (Maria) Carey, seven grandchildren, Philip, Marisa, Kiersten, Stacey, Tierney, Gretchen and Brianna, and nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand child.
A long time resident of New Haven, Hamden, and West Haven, he served in the US Navy from 1948-1953 on the submarine USS-Tigrone, then the sub tender USS Orion. He was a member of the Governor's Foot Guard. The memorial service for Raymond Carey will be at Iovanne Funeral Home, 11 Wooster Place, New Haven CT, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday 4/6/2019.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to for Alzheimer and Dementia Research.
BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://support..org
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now