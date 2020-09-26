Heenie, Raymond J.Raymond J. Heenie, age 44, of Orange passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marisol Heenie. Raymond was born in New Haven, son of Raymond F. and Linda Norton Heenie of Orange. He was the cherished father of Lauren C. Heenie and Raymond J. Heenie, brother of Cheryl D'Avignon of Meriden, Robin (Walter) Lawrence and Rhonda (Scott) Loftus all of PA. Raymond was a pilot for EJM/NetJets.Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at