Lizotte, Raymond "Ray" J.

Raymond "Ray" J. Lizotte, 79, of Bethany passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Claire (Martin) Lizotte for over 54 years.

Ray was born March 6, 1940 in Granville, Vermont a son of the late Alcide and Roseanna (Chollette) Lizotte.

Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement Ray worked as an engineer for the State of CT Department of Transportation. Ray was a member of The Bethany Volunteer Fire Department for over 45 years as a firefighter and having served on the Executive Board and as an auditor. He was also a member of the Auto Memories II Model 'A' Club of Naugatuck and the Morning Coffee Club of the Country Diner. He was an avid Red Sox and UConn Basketball fan especially the Lady Huskies. He will forever be our "Ray" of sunshine.

Besides his wife Claire, Ray is survived by his daughters Karen and her husband David Tuttle of Seymour and Tamara "Tammy" and her wife Marcie Monaco-Lizotte of North Haven, grandchildren Cheryl and Alex Tuttle and Jake and Mia Monaco-Lizotte, sisters Mary Jane and her husband Don Guilmette and Lucille Darrah all of FL, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by a brother Maurice Lizotte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge with Military Honors following. Friends and family are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Rochester, Vermont. Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect.

The family would like to thank The Bethany Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corp., the staff of Griffin Hospital and their many friends and family who have supported them during this past difficult year of Ray's illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bethany Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corp., 765 Amity Road, Bethany, CT 06524.

Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019