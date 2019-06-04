Moran, Raymond J.

Ray passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Bridgeport Hospital on June 3, 2019, after a short illness. Ray was born in Milford, Connecticut, where he lived most of his life. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy "Kitty" Moran. Nancy lovingly cared for him for the last eight years. Together they raised three wonderful children, Karen McAndrew and her husband Bill of Milford, Sheila Hahn and her husband Tom of Derby, and Kyle Moran and his wife Lucy of Wallingford. His grandchildren, who loving referred to him as "Poppy" - Zach and Joshua Hahn, Margaret McAndrew, and Maeve and Nora Moran, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Hon. John Moran of Milford and Mary Moran of West Haven. He was predeceased by his parents Catherine R. Moran and James F. Moran. His sisters, Catherine Boyhan, Barbara MacAllister and brother James Moran.

Ray's outgoing and happy personality lead him in many directions throughout his life. He loved everyone he met, and always left them with a smile. Ray graduated from Milford High School in 1958 and went on to Fairfield University. He continued his studies at the University of New Haven, and the University of Michigan Executive Business School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve from 1960-1966. Ray worked for Raybestos Manhattan, and managed many different plants. His favorite assignment was the opportunity to take his family to Ireland for two years while he managed The Raybestos Manhattan factory there. Ray loved his time in Ireland, and enjoyed spending time with friends, singing Irish songs and drinking a beer at the local pub. Ray was involved in Ireland as Scout Leader, in the States as Junior Achievement Counselor, and The American Society for Quality Control. Ray loved to travel with is family and took them on many adventures during his 78 years of life.

Ray was a loving father and grandfather, and deeply enjoyed spending time with his family. He could be often found supporting one of his five grandchildren at a school play, softball game, cheer competition, or football game with a big smile on his face. He will be greatly missed. May God hold him in the palm of His hand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Cherry St., Milford, CT. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences or to view an extended obituary, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019