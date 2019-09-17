|
|
Landry, Raymond "Ray"
Raymond "Ray" Joseph Landry, 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Ray is survived by his sons, Ray and Paul, his daughters Maureen and Judy, and his brother Edgar. Ray's wife of 50 years, Marge, passed away in October 2002. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone. Ray grew up in Massachusetts and became addicted to all things aviation. It was through aviation that he met his wife to be, Marge. He was a private pilot and a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Fitchburg, MA, and Marge was a student pilot at the airport. Within a couple of years, they were married and moved to Connecticut so he could begin his new job at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. After 35 years of service, he retired from Pratt & Whitney to follow his love of travel, especially his two favorite destinations of Hawaii and Las Vegas. In addition to travel, being a true New Englander, he greatly enjoyed watching his Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots; always at odds with the "Evil Empire," the Yankees. Ray was also interested in working with and motivating youth, as was evident by his years of leading the local Boy Scout troop, the Columbian Squires, and coaching Babe Ruth baseball. For relaxation, Ray enjoyed reading books and magazines, especially those related to aviation. However, the two things he enjoyed most in his life were the comradery with his Brother Knights in the North Haven Knights of Columbus and his fellow radio-controlled aviators in the East Coast Swamp Flyers flying club in North Haven. With Knights of Columbus Council 3733, he achieved the level of Grand Knight and was presented a plaque for his Lifetime achievement. In addition, Officers of the Supreme Council formally awarded him a special certificate for over 50 years of membership in the K of C.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, September 19th from 5 to 7pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Everyone is invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road on Friday morning at 10:00. Immediately following Mass Ray will be laid to rest beside his wife in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the North Haven Knights of Columbus, 22 Church Street, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019