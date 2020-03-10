|
Miklos III, Raymond
Raymond Ronald Miklos III of Madison, son of Susan and Raymond passed away suddenly March 5, 2020. We remember the passion he had for baseball seeing him on the fields with his father downtown and played twelve years for Madison. The garage was full of baseballs due to his tremendous swing hitting home runs with composite bats and bringing the "Wood Bat" rule to Madison. West Point noticed his talents playing the "Hot Corner" and called him to play. As a sophomore, he continued to work on his engineering degree at the University of Bridgeport keeping close with his friends at the Fones School of Dental Hygiene. Raymond touched the lives of many in music, sports, arts and sciences. All those close to him knew his respectful sense of humor and quick wit. He leaves behind his sister Dr. Kristen Pontiff, her husband Dr. Kyle Pontiff, nephew Henry Joseph Pontiff, brother Retired Sergeant Joseph Buttafuoco, Aunt Elyse, Uncle Andrew, "Unca Jeff", Aunt Leslie, Uncle Joe and dozens of cousins. Raymond will always be with us as he continues to give to others with his heart for life and sight with his eyes. When you meet someone new, shake hands with kindness and good will as you may be reuniting with Raymond through his donations. Rest in Peace Ray, we love you dearly – You hit your final home run, OTF kiddo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. Burial will immediately follow Mass in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fones School of Dental Hygiene, 60 Lafayette Street, Bridgeport, CT. Attention: Director Manski, MS
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020