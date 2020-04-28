|
Mittenthal, Raymond
Raymond Mittenthal, 84 years of age, of Cheshire, CT, died April 27, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Irving and Lillian (Catron) Mittenthal.
He leaves his wife, Arlene (Peck) Mittenthal; his daughters, Linda Mittenthal, Debbie Kohan and her husband Zavosh, and Cherie Mittenthal as well as grandchildren, Sarah Kohan, Daniel Kohan, Benjamin Upadhyaya, and Adam Upadhyaya.
Ray was the Teaneck High School sweetheart of his wife Arlene for 62 perfect years. This truly was a marriage made in heaven. They renewed their vows at Temple Beth David in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ray graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University as an Electrical Engineer and took graduate studies at Columbia University. He enjoyed the progression from vacuum tubes, to transistors, to semiconductors, to integrated circuit design. He loved "firsts"…becoming a Dad (and Papa), buying their first home in Norwalk, CT, discovering a new piece of classical music, new and old books, the Jersey shore, the Catskill Mountains, buying his first "Hi Fi" with speakers and a scope, and then moving one house away so the children (all three of them) could have their own bedrooms. He taught EE at Bridgeport Engineering Institute, and was a mentor at the Manson Prison for Youth in Cheshire, CT. He enjoyed travel, especially his trip to Israel. Best of all he enjoyed a good poker game and played unusually well. He was a very private man and "kvelled" at his children and grandchildren's successes. He was a Yankee fan, and enjoyed watching the winning UConn women's basketball games on TV. Ray was kind, funny, gentle, liberal, brilliant, humble, loving, and never spoke unkindly of anyone. He disliked bullies and the present administration made him angry watching the evening news. He fought against racism, and argued that all immigrants deserved the right to be treated fairly. Ray was what is known as a "mensch" (a good person). Arlene believed Ray was a "Lamed Vavnik,"one of thirty six righteous people whose role in life is to help humankind live good lives. The thirty six are simply too humble to believe that they are one of the thirty six. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Private funeral services will be held for family members, and one dear friend Howie Harmetz, Tuesday, April 28 due to the COVID-19 rules. Services will be at the Cheshire Hillside Cemetery, 166 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire, CT with Rabbi Micah Ellenson officiating. Private shiva services will be held at 10 Saxon Woods Court (again due to Covid-19 restrictions). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill, P.O. Box 756, Truro, MA 02666 or Temple Beth David, 3 Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020